LT Gen Faiz Hameed transferred from Peshawar to Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge of Peshawar Corps
PESHAWAR: After more than a month's wait, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed finally...
RAWALPINDI: Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was serving as Corps Commander Peshawar, has reportedly been posted as Corps Commander Bahawalpur, according to the military’s media wing.
According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army on Monday announced the high-level postings of prominent military leaders (ISPR).
Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been named Commander of the Peshawar Corps in place of Faiz Hameed, while Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been assigned the position of Military Secretary of the Pakistani Army.
