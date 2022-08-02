Lt-Gen Sarfraz, five army officials martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lt-Gen Sarfraz, five other army officials martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash: ISPR

Articles
All the six officers and soldier, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced Shahadat in a helicopter crash during flood operation in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Lasbela district.

The accident was occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi made a telephonic contact with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed his deep grief and shock over the martyrdom of army officers and Jawans in the helicopter crash in Balochistan.

Expressing his condolences with COAS over the martyrdom of Corps Commander 12 Corps Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Maj. Gen. Amjad Hanif, Brig. Muhammad Khalid of the 12 Corps, Pilot Maj. Saeed Ahmad, Co-Pilot Maj. Muhammad Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, he prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families.

The President paid tribute to the martyred for their services for the country and nation and said that “the sons of soil”, who were busy in flood relief activities in Balochistan, embraced martyrdom while serving the nation with utmost devotion.

“These sons equipped with the spirit of selfless service are the nation’s benefactors,” he stressed.

During the telephonic conversation with COAS, the President recalled his meeting with Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali during his last visit to Gwadar and the briefing given to him by the Corps Commander.

During the briefing, President Alvi said, he found Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali as a competent, intelligent and dutiful officer.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa told the President that the low visibility due to bad weather during the flood relief activities caused the helicopter crash.

The Chief of Army Staff further said that wreckage of the helicopter has been found and all the army officers have embraced martyrdom.

The President told the COAS that he intended to attend the funeral prayers for the martyred and will especially condole with the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over Shahadat of Corps Commander Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali and five other army officers and soldiers in an unfortunate helicopter accident in Lasbela.

The prime minister said the entire nation saluted Shaheed Lt. Gen Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Major General Amjad Hanif, Commander Engineer 12 Corps Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Pilot Major Saeed Ahmed, Co-Pilot Major M. Talha Manan and Crew Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

While expressing his condolence and sympathies with the bereaved families, the prime minister said these sons of the soil were the pride of nation who laid down their lives while saving the countrymen trapped in floods in Balochistan province.

He said the entire nation was grieving over the gloomy incident.

However, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condoled with the bereaved families of Army helicopter martyrs, who were busy in flood relief operation in Balochistan.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Mohammd Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Talha Manan and Naek Mudasir Faiz, according to a communiqué issued here on Tuesday.

He said that PPP workers and supporters’ hearts went out to the bereaved families of the helicopter victims.

