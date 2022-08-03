Advertisement
Major Saeed’s last moments with his father

Articles
  • The Pakistan Army has been in the forefront of helping flood-hit areas.
  • Among them was Major Saeed, who has other family members, including two children.
  • His father was present to receive the guard of honour for his son.
Pakistan is a nation of fearless people. After we descended into the terror of terrorism following 9/11, both our security forces and ordinary citizens alike gave their blood, sweat, and tears to restore security to this nation. Whether it was a terrorist attack, an earthquake, or a flood, the Pakistan Army has always been in the forefront of helping the country.

Once again, South Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan are experiencing damage due to severe flooding. Significant amounts of property have been lost, along with numerous innocent deaths. In one of the rescue missions the

Pakistani Army is carrying out in flood-affected areas, a chopper carrying six heroic officers crashed, and all of our brave warriors embraced Shahadat.

Among the Shuhada was Major Saeed as well. He has other family members, including two children.
The officer who handed over Shaheed’s uniform to his father as his father was present to receive the guard of honour for his son said that the scene simply broke all Pakistanis’ hearts.

Shaheed was prayed for, and the nation is devastated by his passing:

