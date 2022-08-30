Malir Court sends Haleem Adil on Judicial remand

In a land grabbing case, the Malir Court on Tuesday sent Opposition Politician in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: In a land grabbing case, the Malir court on Tuesday sent Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to jail on judicial remand after rejecting the police’s request for physical remand.

Haleem Adil Sheikh is accused of infringing on 25 acres of Malir land. Anti-encroachment officials brought the PTI leader before the court from jail. Halim Adil Sheikh protested to the court that he was dragged by his collar during his court appearance and was put in the jail’s hardened terrorist ward.

The infection in my leg has worsened, and despite complaints, police authorities have not taken any efforts to treat me, according to Sheikh. When questioned by the court, the IO of the case stated that he did not drag Haleem Adil from his collar, but rather tried to hold him to prevent him from collapsing.

The anti-encroachment officials requested the physical remand of Haleem Adil for additional investigation in the case, but the defense lawyer objected, citing health concerns.

After hearing both sides’ arguments, the court reserved its decision for a while. Following the announcement of the reserved verdict, the Malir court denied the appeal for physical remand and remanded Sheikh to jail on judicial remand.