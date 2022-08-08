Malir River takes two other children’s life

Korangi causeway once again closed for traffic after floodwater from Malir River
Korangi Causeway was once again closed for public after flooding in the...
KARACHI: According to rescuers, at least two kids drowned on Monday in the Malir River close to Sharafi Goth.
According to the rescuers, the kids were brought to a local hospital but they passed away while receiving treatment.
