Malir River takes two other children's life

Malir River takes two other children’s life

Articles
Malir River takes two other children’s life

Malir River takes two other children’s life

KARACHI: According to rescuers, at least two kids drowned on Monday in the Malir River close to Sharafi Goth.
According to the rescuers, the kids were brought to a local hospital but they passed away while receiving treatment.

Korangi causeway once again closed for traffic after floodwater from Malir River
Korangi causeway once again closed for traffic after floodwater from Malir River

Korangi Causeway was once again closed for public after flooding in the...


Three siblings drowned on August 3 after falling into a pond in Moen Jo Daro, Larkana. Sources added that the kids were playing when they fell into a pond close to their home.
The deceased were named as Aliya, 6, Muzammil, 5, and Ghulam Rasool, 4, who was six years old. The three deceased children were siblings the report added further.
Three children’s remains were caught by their relatives, who then transported them to Dokri Taluka Hospital.

