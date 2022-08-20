Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Marriyum asks Imran to name agencies that provided report against PML-N, PPP
Marriyum asks Imran to name agencies that provided report against PML-N, PPP

Marriyum asks Imran to name agencies that provided report against PML-N, PPP

Articles
Advertisement
Marriyum asks Imran to name agencies that provided report against PML-N, PPP
Advertisement
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb asks Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday to name the agencies that provided him with information regarding the Muslim League (N) and PPP
  • In a tweet, she requested Imran to name the people who supplied him with the information regarding the PML-N and the PPP
  • The minister pressed Imran to explain why he used his social media trolls to advocate against the Lasbela helicopter disaster martyrs
    • Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, asks Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday to name the agencies that provided him with information regarding the Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In a tweet, she requested Imran to name the people who supplied him with the information regarding the PML-N and the PPP.

She also asked who had given Imran Khan an assurance concerning the Chief Election Commissioner.

She chastised Imran Khan, saying that instead of creating political plays and leveling spurious allegations against his opponents, he should reveal the identities of those who paid him to make false accusations against his opponents and imprison them.

Advertisement

Instead of organizing a demonstration, Imran should explain why he hired Shahbaz Gill to issue a statement encouraging revolt within the institutions, she said.

Also Read

NADRA assumes enormous digital transformation :Chairman
NADRA assumes enormous digital transformation :Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Tariq Malik, Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority...

Advertisement

The minister pressed Imran to explain why he used his social media trolls to advocate against the Lasbela helicopter disaster martyrs.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story