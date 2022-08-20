Marriyum asks Imran to name agencies that provided report against PML-N, PPP

Marriyum Aurangzeb asks Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday to name the agencies that provided him with information regarding the Muslim League (N) and PPP

In a tweet, she requested Imran to name the people who supplied him with the information regarding the PML-N and the PPP



The minister pressed Imran to explain why he used his social media trolls to advocate against the Lasbela helicopter disaster martyrs Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, asks Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday to name the agencies that provided him with information regarding the Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In a tweet, she requested Imran to name the people who supplied him with the information regarding the PML-N and the PPP.

She also asked who had given Imran Khan an assurance concerning the Chief Election Commissioner.

She chastised Imran Khan, saying that instead of creating political plays and leveling spurious allegations against his opponents, he should reveal the identities of those who paid him to make false accusations against his opponents and imprison them.

Advertisement

عمران خان بتائیں مسلم لیگ (ن)اور پی پی پی کے بارے میں کن ایجنسیوں نے رپورٹ دی تھی؟رپورٹ دینے والے لوگوں کے نام بتائیں؟چیف الیکشن کمیشنر کے بارے میں گارنٹی کس نے دی تھی ؟تماشے،الزامات چھوڑیں،نام بتائیں۔کس کے کہنے پہ جھوٹے الزام لگاتے رہے اور جیلوں میں ڈالتے رہے نام بتائیں ؟1/2 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 20, 2022

Instead of organizing a demonstration, Imran should explain why he hired Shahbaz Gill to issue a statement encouraging revolt within the institutions, she said.

Also Read NADRA assumes enormous digital transformation :Chairman ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Tariq Malik, Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority...

Advertisement

The minister pressed Imran to explain why he used his social media trolls to advocate against the Lasbela helicopter disaster martyrs.