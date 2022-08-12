Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) contains a powerful message: Shoaib Shaikh

KARACHI: Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh paid respects to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and the revolutionary spirit of Karbala.

In a message on the occasion of Ashura, he said, “The martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and the revolutionary spirit of Karbala contains a powerful message that can induce courage in even the most oppressed nations of the world to reprise their faith, courage, and spirit of justice regardless of the enemy’s might.”

“Let the day be observed with a vow to stand against tyranny and injustice in Pakistan to make it a beacon of courage for the entire Muslim Ummah,” he added.

