Maryam claims Imran Khan was ‘launched’ to impede country’s uplift  

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said former prime minister Imran Khan was “launched” to impede the country’s development and sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Maryam Nawaz tweeted that Imran Khan, who used to “deliver lectures” of liberating the nation of slavery, had himself proved to be a “slave of foreign powers” (after the ECP verdict in his party’s prohibited foreign funding case).

قوم کو غلامی سے نجات کا بھاشن دینے والا خود بیرونی طاقتوں کا غلام ثابت ہوا۔ان سے پیسہ لیتا رہا اور اس پیسے کو ملک میں فتنہ فساد اور بربادی کے لیے خرچ کرتا رہا۔

اس فارن ایجنٹ کو پاکستان کی ترقی کو روکنے،CPEC کے خاتمے کےلیے لانچ کیا گیا تھا۔سرشرم سے جھک گیا#ImportedIKImportedPTI — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 2, 2022

The whole nation felt ashamed after hearing the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which proved “the self-proclaimed righteous person a money launderer and liar”.

فتنہ خان پاکستان کا پہلا اور واحد سیاستدان ہے جو ایک ہی فیصلے میں ناقابلِ تردید ثبوتوں کے ساتھ بیک وقت جھوٹا،کرپٹ،منی لانڈرر اور بیرونی قوتوں کے ایماء پر کام کرنے والا ثابت ہوا ہے۔اس کا اپنا ہی بنایا ہوا جھوٹا ایمانداری اور حب الوطنی کا بت آج اوندھے منہ گر گیا۔ بیشک اللّہ حق ہے! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 2, 2022

Imran Khan, she alleged, “used to get money from his foreign masters for creating anarchy and unrest in the country”.

She said Imran Khan was the only politician of country, who had been proved “corrupt” with irrefutable evidence.

