Masood Khan: Tensions over Kashmir might trigger another conflict

WASHINGTON: With the world community coping with crises such as Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has warned that heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Jammu and Kashmir issue risk igniting a new catastrophe.

In an interview with Newsweek on the third anniversary of India’s repeal of Articles 370 and 35A, which abolished the special status of the India-administered part of the disputed Kashmir region, he said that while New Delhi’s move continued to cause friction between two nuclear-armed nations, the international community has shown “dangerous indifference” to the issue.

“Because of several developments in the international realm, such as Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, the United States, or other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, we have not been able to devote much attention to Kashmir,” Ambassador Masood Khan said.

“As a result of this ongoing spell of inattention, Kashmir has become a blind spot for the international community.” This is risky because, after all, Kashmir is located in a very sensitive region surrounded by three nuclear powers: Pakistan, India, and China.”

According to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated on the third anniversary of India’s annexation of Jammu and Kashmir, “China’s viewpoint is clear and consistent.”

Advertisement

“The Kashmir dispute is a relic of history between India and Pakistan,” Hua explained. “This is also the world community’s consensus. We indicated at the time that the parties involved must exhibit moderation and discretion. Parties should avoid measures that change the status quo unilaterally or aggravate tensions.

“We urge both India and Pakistan to address their differences amicably via conversation and consultation.”

According to the article, Friday’s anniversary received some worldwide notice elsewhere as well. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned India’s “illegal and unilateral acts in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which were followed by subsequent unlawful measures, including illegal demographic alterations.”

Also Read Sheikh Rasheed says responsibilities fallen on judiciary shoulders RAWALPINDI: Former Minister of Interior and chairman of Awami Muslim League (AML)...

“Such unlawful activities can neither change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor jeopardize the Kashmiri people’s legitimate right to self-determination,” the OIC stated.