Maulana Tariq Jamil visited Imran Khan at Bani Gala

Maulana Tariq Jamil met Imran Khan at Bani Gala after hearing the ECP’s judgement in the PTI Foreign Funding Case.

Maulana said politicians should consider the good of the nation and not turn the country into a kabaddi field.

Maulana Tariq Jamil met Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Tuesday.

The religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil rushed to Bani Gala to visit PTI Chairman Imran Khan after hearing the ECP’s judgement in the PTI Foreign Funding Case.

Maulana told media reporters that he had been invited to the meeting by Imran Khan.

He stated that Allah says to repent before your Lord, and there is a message to the politicians: do not turn the country into a kabaddi field, do not turn the country into a toy, and consider the good of the nation.

Tariq Jameel added that lawmakers should consider the disadvantaged, as the government’s inaction is merely a message to the nation to ask forgiveness.

Later, he posted a photo taken during the meeting to his Twitter account.

Take a look:

بنی گالہ میں عمران خان سے ملاقات۔ pic.twitter.com/bDGou1horn — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) August 2, 2022

