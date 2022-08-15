May 25 violence: IHC grants protective bail to Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted pre-arrest bail to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in a case related to violence during the May 25 rally held by the PTI.

Tarar submitted a writ petition and urged the court to restrain the police from taking action. He said the Punjab Police should be stopped from arresting him. He also sought pre-arrest bail from court, saying that the police had raided his residence in Lahore to apprehend him.

Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the case and granted fourteen-day protective bail to Atta Tarar. The court stopped the police from arresting the PML-N leader until the next.

On Saturday, Police raided the residence Attaullah Tarar after he failed to appear before a probe team investigating the May 25 incidents.

The raid was carried out at Tarar’s residence in G-3 Johar Town. Lahore. However, he was not present and was reportedly in Islamabad. Police said no one was arrested during the raid and a notice was handed over instructing Tarar to turn up at the police station.

Tarar has been served a notice to appear before the investigating team probing the torture of PTI activists and violence during the party’s Azadi March on May 25.

In a message from his Twitter account, Attaullah Tarar confirmed the raid and lashed out at the Punjab government. He also slammed Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar for the midnight raid at his home where he has been living for past 15 years.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had recently said that a joint investigation team (JIT) will be constituted to probe the torture and violence inflicted on party activists during the May 25 march.

He said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar, and Malik Ahmed Khan will be summoned by Punjab Police and they should cooperate with law-enforcements agencies in the probe.

