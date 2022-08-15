Mayor of London Sadiq Khan receives Sitara-i-Pakistan

LONDON: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan received the civil award Sitara-i-Pakistan on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

In this regard, an event was organized at the High Commission of Pakistan in London. Speaking on the occasion, Sadiq Khan said Pakistan has always been close to his heart.

Sadiq Khan said he is also concerned about the challenges that Pakistan is facing. He said he is proud to play the role of a bridge between Pakistan and Britain. He stressed on the importance of cultural and business relations between London and Pakistan.

“I am both humbled and honoured to accept the Sitara-i-Pakistan on this special day as Pakistan marks 75 years of independence. Over the past few decades, we’ve undoubtedly seen the fruits of the relationship between our two countries, especially here in London, where those of Pakistani heritage have made – and continue to make – a hugely positive contribution to our society, economy and culture,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the High Commission to strengthen our relationships and promote opportunities for growth as we work to build a better London for everyone.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan became the first British politician to receive the prestigious Sitara-i-Pakistan for his contribution towards building closer and cordial ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, as well as his services to various communities in the UK.

On this 75th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan, I am honoured to receive the Sitara-i-Pakistan on this special day. I was born and raised in London and I’m proud to be British, but I’ve always had a special connection with Pakistan – where I still have some family. pic.twitter.com/HLDTzbEYxB — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 14, 2022

In a tweet, Sadiq Khan said he was “honoured to receive the Sitara-i-Pakistan on this special day.”

“I was born and raised in London and I’m proud to be British, but I’ve always had a special connection with Pakistan – where I still have some family,” he added.

Independence Day of Pakistan was marked by a flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission London.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisted the national flag in the presence of the diaspora community and others who turned up in large numbers to attend the Diamond Jubilee celebration.

In his address, the High Commissioner felicitated the Pakistanis on the 75th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan and termed it an important milestone in the national life.

The High Commissioner conferred the civil award on the Mayor on behalf of the President of Pakistan. Felicitating the Mayor, the envoy underlined that conferment of the prestigious civil award was a testimony to Mayor Sadiq Khan’s constructive role in bringing our two countries together.

