Met office forecasts fresh rain spell from Tuesday

DG, Met Office Mahr Sahibzad Khan says a new spell of rain is expected on 16th, 17th, and 18th of this month in areas of South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Speaking in a program of News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan, he said last night, rainfall in many cities of South Punjab resulted into flash flooding.

He said 110 millimeter rain was recorded in Barkhan area, which can lead to flood. DG Met Office said all the relevant institutions are working day and night to protect people from damages. He said abnormal weather phenomenon is being witnessed this year worldwide due to climate change.

He said heat wave were witnessed in Pakistan as early as in March which was unusual. Similarly, monsoon rains were also above normal this year. He said currently Europe and many other parts of the world are also facing drought-like conditions due to excessive heat.

A thunderstorm with rain is expected today in the city of Quaid. The current temperature in the city is 31 degrees centigrade, with a humidity level in the air of up to 77 percent, the Meteorological department of Sindh released a statement.

According to the meteorological department stats, the minimum temperature recorded today was 25.5C and the temperature can reach a maximum of up to 34C. Rain expected today in Karachi till midnight. Low-leveled areas can face urban flooding due to heavy rains.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz mentioned that all the relevant departments are asked to stay on high alert during the rain hours. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is also directed to make possible arrangements during rain, according to the Chief Meteorologist.

Moreover, he added that another spell of heavy rains is approaching Karachi from August 16 to August 18, which will affect most of the districts and cities of Sindh.

The Met Office has predicted more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab in the coming days.

In a weather advisory on Saturday, the Met Office said that depression has developed in the Arabian Sea which is likely to move west along the Makran coast.