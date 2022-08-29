Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has comprehensively addressed all concerns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, says a statement issued by Finance Ministry in Islamabad on Monday.

The understanding was reached in a meeting between Miftah Ismail and Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra held at the Finance Ministry.

Jhagra briefed Miftah about financial issues of newly amalgamated districts of the KP and he also informed him about reforms introduced in the province.

Miftah assured Jhagra of his full support and cooperation for the KP.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra challenged Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to prove that he (Jhagra) had written a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Advertisement

He said that Miftah knew very well that he had not written the letter and if he could not prove it, he must resign.

Jhagra further said that Miftah’s own party also wanted him to resign.

He vowed that he would keep on fighting for the rights of his province and country.

Also Read Miftah lashes PTI, says PTI trying to sabotage IMF deal "After Allah, we have an IMF program to save the country from...

He said that Shokat Tareen called Taimoor Jhagra of KPK and Mohsin Leghari of Punjab and asked them to pressurize the government to cancel the IMF deal. I know the number 2 of the IMF and will give information to him, says Taimoor Jhagra. “Only Mohsin Leghari was the guy who asked if it would affect the state if such things happened,” he mentioned.

“Should we change the name of Pakistan to Bani Gala? Is Imran Khan bigger than the state? Just because he was dethroned from the seat.”

Advertisement

He claimed that before coming to power, our party leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, refrained from allowing Shehbaz Sharif to take the government. “I said to Shehbaz that we must put taxes on petrol as the country is bankrupt. It is necessary to increase the price of petrol. Shehbaz sacrificed his politics for the country because if there was no country, there would be no PML-N or any other party. ”