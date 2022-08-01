Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail in Islamabad on Monday assured the business community of addressing their apprehensions regarding taxation on the electricity bills.

Talking to the delegation of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan headed by its President Muhammad Kashif Chaudary at the finance division, the minister assured them of resolving their issue.

The delegation comprised of Sharjeel Mir, Zia Ahmed Raja and Tahir Taj Bhatti, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Miftah acknowledged the contribution of the business community to the economic development of the country and assured them that the government would take every required step to facilitate and support this community.

Earlier, President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan apprised the minister about the issues being faced by the business community especially related to taxation on electricity bills.

The delegation requested the finance minister to resolve their issues as this community plays a significantly positive role in the economic development of the country.

The delegation thanked the minister for cooperation and for addressing their concerns positively, the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Miftah Ismail has assured her of resolving the issues of the traders.

Just spoke to @MiftahIsmail who assured me that he will sit with the traders tomorrow & find a solution to their complete satisfaction Insha'Allah. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 31, 2022

She in her tweet said that Miftah will sit with the traders tomorrow (Monday) and find a solution to their complete satisfaction “Insha’ Allah.

مفتاح بھائی @MiftahIsmail بجلی کے بِل پر ٹیکس واپس لیں، تاجر بھائی پریشان ہیں اور شکوہ کر رہے ہیں۔ امید ہے آپ کوئی حل نکالیں گے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 31, 2022

Earlier, Maryam in another tweet asked Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to resolve the issues of the traders as they are very worried about the tax on electricity.

She also asked Miftah to withdraw the tax and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved.