“Miftah fails to reach agreement with IMF, do not blame others”

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said Saturday that Miftah Ismail has failed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to his ineptitude.

He was talking to the media when warned the Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail not to blame others for his incompetence.

Asad Umar said that Ismail has been trying to blame PTI for the failure in the agreement with IMF adding that he himself fell short in completing the task. He also said that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is not willing to keep Miftah on the slot anymore.

Umar said that the incompetent government has made the life difficult for the nation and has brought the highest inflation of the history in Pakistan.

“You have conspired to take over the government and whatever is happening in Pakistan is because of your incompetence.”

While addressing the flood situation in the country, he said that there is no need to play politics over natural calamity in the country and urged all political parties to come forward for the relief operations in the devastated areas.

“Provincial governments should partake in the relief activities and we have commanded our leaders as well to help Sindh government for the operations,” he added.

