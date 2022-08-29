Miftah lashes PTI, says PTI trying to sabotage IMF deal

“After Allah, we have an IMF program to save the country from default and PTI is trying to sabotage it,” Miftah Ismail, Finance Minister

He said that Shokat Tareen called Taimoor Jhagra of KPK and Mohsin Leghari of Punjab and asked them to pressurize the government to cancel the IMF deal

ISLAMABAD: “After Allah, we have an IMF program to save the country from default and PTI is trying to sabotage it,” Miftah Ismail, Finance Minister, spoke to the media on Monday.

He said that Shokat Tareen called Taimoor Jhagra of KPK and Mohsin Leghari of Punjab and asked them to pressurize the government to cancel the IMF deal. I know the number 2 of the IMF and will give information to him, says Taimoor Jhagra. “Only Mohsin Leghari was the guy who asked if it would affect the state if such things happened,” he mentioned.

“Should we change the name of Pakistan to Bani Gala? Is Imran Khan bigger than the state? Just because he was dethroned from the seat.”

He claimed that before coming to power, our party leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, refrained from allowing Shehbaz Sharif to take the government. “I said to Shehbaz that we must put taxes on petrol as the country is bankrupt. It is necessary to increase the price of petrol. Shehbaz sacrificed his politics for the country because if there was no country, there would be no PML-N or any other party. ”

PTI made a deal with the IMF and later broke up the deal with them. They promised to put up a deficit of up to Rs 25 billion, but they left the country with Rs 1,350 billion and Rs 600 billion, which were adjusters, according to the Finance Minister.

“Our government completed the deal with the IMF, which was signed by Imran and Shokat Tareen. They even agreed to raise the PDL by 4.5 paise per liter and the sales tax by 10%, for a total increase of 17%. I agreed to PDL and didn’t increase the tax now. Shokat Tareen criticized me for this, even though my party members did. There was no other chance”

PM Shehbaz, when he was in opposition, said let us do the charter of the economy and PTI refused.

Miftah Ismail added that Imran Khan took loans of Rs 20,000 billion in just four years. “I told Shaukat Tareen that 80 percent of the loans were increased. He replied to me that it was 78 instead of 80, according to him.”

“Imran Khan should tell you what he has done in KPK in the last 10 years. He has crossed all the lines. Is this Pakistan only for me? Does the federal government, NDMA, and Army not assist KPK during these flood hours?”

He claimed that during the Temporary Displaced People (TDP) budgeting, the KPK government wrote a letter in the last hour of Friday afternoon when the deal with the IMF was to be made on Monday, just because Miftah could not do anything at that hour.