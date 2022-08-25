Miftah urges development partners to support flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has urged all development partners to extend broad-based support and assistance for flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Miftah held a meeting with Princess of Jordon Sarah Zeid Raád who called on him at the Finance Division during an official visit to Pakistan. The finance minister also highlighted various reform initiatives introduced by the present government for the social uplift of the masses

He apprised the dignitary of the financial relief provided by the government to the women through the Benazir Income Support Programme and the cash relief announced for the flood victims.

The present government’s initiatives for women development, mother and child healthcare, nutrition facilities, and children education were also discussed in the meeting.

The minister thanked the World Food Programme (WFP) for their continued support to Pakistan by providing humanitarian assistance.

Princess Sarah Zeid highlighted WFP’s various interventions in diverse sectors in Pakistan and appreciated the constant support and assistance at federal and provincial levels in the country.

She further extended her assistance in a number of areas, including humanitarian aid, food and nutritional needs, financing poverty alleviation, women development etc.

The finance minister thanked Princess Sarah Zeid Raád for promoting socio-economic development in Pakistan and extended his full cooperation and support.

Representative and Country Director WFP Chris Kaye, Head of Nutrition WFP Mahamadou Tanimoune, secretary finance and other senior officials attended the meeting.

