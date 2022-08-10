Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir commits to strengthen democracy besides combating fascism

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to strengthen democracy besides combating fascist attitudes in the country. Addressing a press conference, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan started fascism in 2014 and promoted hatred in the country.

Imran Khan not only promoted undemocratic attitudes but also openly invited people for civil disobedience through torching electricity bills, he added. He said the people were asked not to deposit utility bills besides encouraging overseas Pakistani to send money through ‘Hundi’ in 2014 rather than banks. He went on to say that PTI Chief not only leveled allegations of traitors against patriotic Pakistani but also launched a smear campaign after the tragic army chopper incident in Balochistan. No one would be allowed to play a card of the traitor, he added.

He said later history had proved all those who were dubbed as traitors either for raising voices for provincial autonomy and minority or supremacy of the constitution as the most patriotic people of the country.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said it was imperative to save the country from ‘Imran Fitna’ as he (Imran) had already destroyed the national economy but also ruined foreign policy. Imran badly damaged the diplomatic image of the country and efforts were made to vitiate our relations with conventional friendly countries which always support Pakistan in times of odd, he said.

The minister said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not only ensured the supremacy of the constitution but also untiring efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to the masses. The government’s concrete measures have put the national economy on right track and soon, inflation would plunge in the coming days, he added.

Advertisement

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said the Pakistani currency has been gradually strengthening and Pakistan Stock Exchange also witnessed a bullish trend. Replying to a question, the minister said there was a clear difference between freedom of expression and maligning national institutions through baseless allegations.

Also Read Terrorists bombed police van in Kulachi, ISPR claims to kill 2 in retaliation by QRF In the vicinity of Kulachi, terrorists attacked a police van with an...

To another question, he said people were instigated for civil disobedience besides motivating people for sending money through ‘Hundi’. To a separate question, he said the fixed tax on electricity bills has been lifted.