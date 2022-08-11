Advertisement
Mobile phone of Shahbaz Gill recovered

Mobile phone of Shahbaz Gill recovered

Mobile phone of Shahbaz Gill recovered

Image: File

  • The mobile phone of Shahbaz Gill has been recovered
  • The page of his speech is yet to be found
  • The police has approached the CIA to get the call records of Shahbaz
ISLAMABAD: The mobile phone of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been recovered, said the investigation team on Thursday.

As per details, the mobile phone of the arrested PTI leader was recovered however, the page of his speech is yet to be found.

Sources in the know informed that the police has approached the CIA to get the call records of Shahbaz Gill. Meanwhile, the decision to send the mobile phone for forensics is yet to be taken.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Gill was arrested near Bani Gala on Tuesday. He was taken into custody for inciting the public against the state institutions. According to the police, Shahbaz Gill was arrested for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebel.

The Judicial Magistrate approved a two-day physical remand of Shehbaz Gill. The court also directed Gill’s medical examination. It also ordered a forensic test to probe whether the voice in the TV show was Gill’s. The court asked police to present Gill on August 12.

My statement has nothing to be ashamed of: Shahbaz Gill
My statement has nothing to be ashamed of: Shahbaz Gill

Shahbaz Gill said that his statement has nothing that would make him...

