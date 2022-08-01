Monsoon rains in Pakistan claim 434 lives

434 people died while 605 were injured during the recent monsoon rains across the country

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shared the data revealing that 434 people died while 605 were injured during the recent monsoon rains across Pakistan.

The NDMA also said in a report that 36,000 houses were damaged across the country while 24,420 cattle were killed. “175 children, 73 women, and 186 men were killed in floods, wall collapses and electrocutions due to rain across the country,” the report added.

Meanwhile, the data about injured ones revealed that 95 children, 165 women and 345 men were injured as a result of the rains while 71 bridges, 997 km of roads and 12 shops were destroyed.

According to the report of NDMA, 7,402 houses were completely destroyed by flood relay while more than 29 thousand houses were partially damaged.

Balochistan

The worst calamity hit region is Balochistan with 127 people dead, including 46 children, 31 women and 50 men, while 70 people were injured, including 14 children, 10 women and 46 men.

In Balochistan, 23013 cattle were killed, 9969 houses were partially destroyed and 3351 houses were completely destroyed while 580 kilometers of roads were destroyed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 83 people died and 183 were injured, 271 cattle were washed away, 746 houses were completely destroyed and 2768 were partially destroyed, while six and a half kilometers of road were destroyed.

Punjab

On the other hand in Punjab, A total of 102 people died, including 31 children, 15 women and 56 men, while 275 people were injured, including 35 children, 90 women and 150 men.

Sindh

The NDMA claimed that 104 people, including 51 children, 6 women and 47 men, have died due to floodwaters in Sindh province.

In Sindh, 65 people were injured, including 20 children, 17 women and 28 men, while 408 kilometers of roads were destroyed, 383 cattle were killed, 16071 houses were partially destroyed and 2956 were completely destroyed.

