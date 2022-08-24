Monsoon rains to continue in Sindh and Balochistan

  • By afternoon, rain system’s center will enter central Sindh to spell more rains
  • The intensity of rains is likely to increase across Sindh
  • A brisk spell may occur in Karachi during the evening hours
KARACHI: A shower system is currently present over central Sindh and Indian Rajasthan. By afternoon, its center will enter central Sindh to spell more rains

As per details, the intensity of rains is likely to increase across Sindh. The situation may worsen in flood-prone areas. However, moderate rain will continue in Karachi today.

A brisk spell may occur in Karachi during the evening hours. There will be moderate rain in the city tomorrow as well.

On the other hand, thunderstorms are likely to occur in Balochistan till August 26.

The situation in the flood affected areas of Balochistan may be alarming. While, there is a possibility of pressure increase in the dam and thudu dam.

