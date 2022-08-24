More than 20 died and 90% of crops destroyed in Sanghar due to floods

—————————————————————————————————————————————–SANGHAR: Due to severe floods in the district, cracks in the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) have spread destruction over a wide area. More than 20 people lost their lives, according to the statistics released by the Department of Revenue.

According to the details, a vast part of the Sanghar-Kheirpur road was devastated due to the flood. 19,752 houses have been demolished, and in the whole Sanghar district, 90 percent of the standing crops have been destroyed.

As per the details mentioned by the department of revenue, around 150,000 people have become homeless and more people are being forced to leave their homes and belongings due to floods. Water stands in the major areas of the city, including schools, hospitals, and offices, have increased health issues in the region.

Heavy rains have wrecked most of the roads, and due to this, the unavailability of medicines in hospitals has caused shortages. Patients are unable to be treated by doctors. Furthermore, the doctors demanded that the administration make immediate efforts to meet the need for medicines, or else the death toll would rise.

Moreover, people are starving to death due to the non-availability of food. According to the BOL News report, a few Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) were providing ration bags to the affected families.

The machinery of the government of Sindh and the appointed members of the provincial government has totally failed. Apart from the crops destroyed in the district, the growth of vegetables has also been affected.

Severe rains have caused the rise of insects and mosquitoes, which are affecting the health of people and animals. Residents in the flood-affected areas demanded the Sindh government to make arrangements as soon as possible, or things could go worse.