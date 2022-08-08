Mourning processions of 9th Muharram being taken out today

Amid tight security, mourning processions of 9th Muharram will be carried out in all major cities of the country today to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Mobile phone services will remain suspended during the day in different cities across the country.

Meanwhile, the processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram in Karachi will be taken out from various areas on Monday besides main procession from Nishtar Park this afternoon.

The main procession will culminate at Imam Bargah Iranian Hussainian, Kharadar, after maghrib.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

In Rohri, at least six people died of suffocating during a mourning procession. Three of them could not be identified till filing of the report, while the other three were Dilsher, Hassan Pathan and Mansoor.

The dead bodies were brought to Rohri Taluqa Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, will be observed on Tuesday across the country with due solemnity. Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

On Aug 6, the Karachi Police Chief, Jawed Alam Odho, had said that all security measures related to Muharram were complete and foolproof security was ensured in all the majalis and processions.

He had also said that in the city there was a tradition of more than 1,000 processions every year among which 176 gatherings had been declared highly sensitive while more than 300 declared sensitive.

While touching on the Majalis, he had said that nearly 7,500 majalis were being held in the city every year adding that full security would be deployed across the city on the 9th, 10th and 11th of Muharram.

The security measures would be ensured by more than 10,000 personnel with the help of scouts and rangers.