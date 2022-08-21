MQM workers appointed as presiding officers in bypolls: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal on Sunday alleged that Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) workers have been appointed as presiding officers in the NA-245 by-elections.

“Our workers are being unjustly arrested, while MQM workers have appointed as presiding officers,” he alleged while speaking to media. “PPP did this work on the request of MQM, but their honeymoon is till November,” he added.

He further said the PPP withdrew its candidate in favour of the MQM after seeing its declining popularity “Efforts are being made to win the election by tying our hands and feet. Sindh government and MQM are worried,” he claimed.

Mustafa Kamal said that their party activists were arrested during the election campaign and all tactics were used to keep them away from the polls.

He said their party Vice Chairman was kidnapped in Orangi Town while the police also raided the houses of their workers and arrested them without warrant.

Shorly afterwards, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of the comments that MQM workers were appointed as presiding officers during the bypolls.

An ECP spokesperson said the allegation by a political party leader that MQM workers have been appointed presiding officers are completely false and baseless. He said all the presiding officers are public servants and are appointed as per law.

It must be mentioned that by-elections are being held in NA-245 constituency of Karachi amid strict security. The ECP said elections are being held peacefully while political parties have urged their supports and vote in the polls.

