Muharram 2022: Two-day off for Ashura

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a two-day off on account of Aushra (Muharram 9 and 10), reported BOL News on Wednesday.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the cabinet division.

The holidays will fall on August 9 and 8 as Pakistanis and Muslims across the globe will observe the religious occasion with grief and sorrow.

On the other hand, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has strictly advised the mourners to make sure of the SOPs amid the recent Covid-19 surge.

The NIH has made wearing of the mask, social distancing, and other precautionary measures compulsory.

