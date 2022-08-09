Muharram 2022: Youm-e-Ashur being observed today

Youm-e Ashur (Muharram 10th) is being observed with religious solemnity today

KARACHI: Youm-e Ashur (Muharram 10th) is being observed with religious solemnity today (Tuesday) across the country to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala (Iraq).

Under strict security measures, mourning processions are being carried out in all cities and the Zakireen have been highlighting the incident and the teaching related to Ashura.

Law enforcers, including police, Rangers, FC and others have been deployed along the procession routes. Mobile phone services have partially been suspended as a security measure in different cities.

The main procession of Youm-e-Ashur in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park after Majalis in the morning which will conclude after passing through the traditional route at Imam Bargah-e-Hussainan Iranian at Maghrib.

The first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram, is very important in terms of religion. During this Holy Month, Muslims over the world observe mourning. The Shahadah of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S), the adored grandson of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), has caused the Muslims to mourn this month in great depth.

In Muharram, the terrible Battle of Karbala took place, which led to the sad martyrdom of Hussain Ibn-e-Ali (A.S) and his innumerable supporters. Muharram is observed by Muslims all over the world with great respect and deep sorrow.

