Muharram 9 procession taken out with utmost Security

KARACHI: Mourning processions across the nation started on to their usual paths on Monday under tight security measures, the central procession of Muharram 9 in Karachi was taken out from Nishtar Park.

As a safety precaution, cellular network have also been turned down in a number of Pakistan’s major cities.

The funeral procession headed towards Nishtar Park from Imambargah Shah-e-Najaf on Martin Road. After the majlis, the procession moved to Nishtar Park at around midday and continued along its customary route before coming to an end in the evening at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian Kharadar.

The mourning procession’s participants prayed the Zohrain at Imambargah Ali Raza on M.A. Jinnah Road. After leaving Nishter Park, the funeral procession will travel along Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, M.A. Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street Tibet Chowk, M.A. Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, and Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road before coming to an end at Hussainan Iranian

In order to guarantee the utmost safety of the mourners, Sindh Police is employing new Safe City cameras to monitor the processions.

After arriving at the police’s command and control centre, I.G. Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon noted that more than 2,500 cameras had been installed at various locations throughout the city, and contemporary face-identification cameras were also monitoring the path of processions. “It is a software, which helps identification of criminals,” the police chief said about the modern cameras.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) always helps police in performance of its duty. A person with criminal record identified when comes in the focus of the camera,” he added.