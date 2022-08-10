My statement has nothing to be ashamed of: Shahbaz Gill

Advertisement
Articles
Image: File

  • Shahbaz Gill said that his statement has nothing that would make him ashamed
  • He termed his speech as a statement of a patriot
  • PTI leader claimed that he highlighted the bureaucrats who were speaking ill
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill said Wednesday that his statement has nothing that would make him ashamed in front of the nation terming it as a statement of a patriot.

He was talking outside court when presented before the Judicial Magistrate today. Gill maintained that the statement issued by him is a speech of love for his army and underscored that he never tried to incite anyone with his words.

PTI leader claimed that he highlighted the bureaucrats who were speaking ill.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Gill was arrested near Bani Gala yesterday. He was taken into custody for inciting the public against the state institutions. According to the police, Shahbaz Gill was arrested for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebel.

The Judicial Magistrate approved a two-day physical remand of Shehbaz Gill. The court also directed Gill’s medical examination. It also ordered a forensic test to probe whether the voice in the TV show was Gill’s. The court asked police to present Gill on August 12.

