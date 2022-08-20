NA-245 by-election to be held tomorrow under strict security

Arrangements for the by-election on National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-245 in Karachi have been finalised

KARACHI: Arrangements for the by-election on National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-245 in Karachi have been finalised as the voting is going to take place tomorrow, reported BOL News.

A total of 263 polling stations have been set up by the Election Commission for the by-election, out of which 60 polling stations have been declared as sensitive and 203 as highly sensitive.

A tight security plan has been put in place to maintain law and order on polling day.

It is pertinent to mention here that 17 candidates have been running in the by-poll for the seat that fell vacant after the demise of PTI MNA and host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has personally given instructions to the law enforcement agencies to ensure a law and order situation during the elections.

A tight security contingent is being deployed at the polling stations including the rangers, police, and Pakistan Army personnel.

