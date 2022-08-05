Nation feels proud of Nooh Dastagir and Shah Hussain for claiming gold and bronze medal in CWG 2022

BIRMINGHAM: The nation felt upset after the exit, but later, Nooh Dastagir Butt won the gold medal by lifting 405 kilograms (173 kg in snatch and 232 kg in clean and jerk) and Shah Hussain Shah won the bronze medal in judo by beating South Africa’s Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach in the men’s-90 kg event.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 is in full swing in Birmingham. Players from 72 nations are participating in the games, ranging from indoor to outdoor sports. The event started on July 28 and will end on August 8. Pakistan suffered a setback after losing in the hockey group stages, and the women’s cricket team returned home early after failing to win any games.

Pakistan Armed Forces also felt proud of the athletes who competed for Pakistan and won medals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. In a tweet, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) congratulates Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning the Gold Medal and Shah Hussain Shah for winning the Bronze Medal.

On the official Twitter account of DG ISPR, it states, “Congratulations from Pakistan Armed Forces to Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Gold Medal & Shah Hussain Shah for winning Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Games making Pakistan proud. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad ”

According to the report, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to reward Rs5 Million for Nooh Dastaghir Butt for winning the gold medal and Rs1 Million for Shah Hussain shah for bagging a bronze medal.

There is still hope for Pakistan to win further medals as Shajar Abbas has qualified for the semis in the 200 m race, Inaam Butt is to begin his heavyweight wrestling campaign today by August 05, and Ilyas Hussain, who has reached the quarters of lightweight wrestling. Pakistan’s javelin hero, Arshad Nadeem, who has directly qualified for the finals of the javelin throw, will play in the finals with the hope of winning a medal for Pakistan. Muhammad Jamshed Ali has qualified for the finals of shotput, which is to be played today.