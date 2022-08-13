ISLAMABAD: Nation will celebrate Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Independence Day of motherland on Sunday with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salute at the federal capital and 21 gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Radio and TV channels will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes’ on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday extended gratitude to all those who contributed in the re-recording of national anthem.

Addressing media in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the National Anthem had been re-recorded after 68 years, with the participation of 155 singers, 48 musicians and 6 bandmasters.

She said the project was completed in collaboration with various departments including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The brass bands of all three armed forces also participated in this national effort. The new compositions, recorded with excellent imaging have created a rainbow of all the cultural and regional colors of Pakistan,” she said.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be the second prime minister to launch the national anthem, and there’s no credit regarding the national anthem.

The minister said Ahmedali Chagla composed music of the anthem, while Hafeez Jalandhari wrote it in 1954.

She said it was imperative to spread awareness among the youth regarding Pakistan’s progress and struggle for independence. She said the armed forces and security agencies had rendered great sacrifices for the country.