Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NDMA deployed additional aid to flood victims in Balochistan

NDMA deployed additional aid to flood victims in Balochistan

Articles
Advertisement
NDMA deployed additional aid to flood victims in Balochistan

NDMA deployed additional aid to flood victims in Balochistan

Advertisement
  • More relief goods were sent on Sunday by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the people of Balochistan
  • 55 dewatering pumps, 50 generators, and more than 3,000 blankets were donated, as well as tents for more than 45,000 victims, 6,000 tarpaulins, 7,000 mosquito nets, and more than 3,000 blankets were provided
  • Moreover, the NDMA provided the victims of the flooding with 5,000 ration bags filled with relief supplies, including 3,000 water jerrycans
  • The Authority has also delivered around one thousand ration bags, which were supplied by Saudi Relief
    • Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: In addition to the aid provided by Saudi Relief, more relief goods were sent on Sunday by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the people of Balochistan who were impacted by severe flooding.

According to a press release, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) delivered the majority of the relief supplies to the regions of Balochistan that were impacted by the flooding. Included in the humanitarian aid that will be provided until August 13 are enough ration packets for 39,000 individuals.

However, 55 dewatering pumps, 50 generators, and more than 3,000 blankets were donated, as well as tents for more than 45,000 victims, 6,000 tarpaulins, 7,000 mosquito nets, and more than 3,000 blankets were provided. Additionally, tents were sent. According to the NDMA, some of the other types of help products include kitchen sets, hygiene kits, and chemical spray equipment.

On August 14, further relief supplies were shipped to Balochistan by the NDMA. These supplies included tarpaulins, blankets, and mosquito nets for a total of sixty thousand individuals.

Advertisement

In addition, as part of the relief supplies, there were thirty-five generators, thirty dewatering pumps, and two hundred tents for use in schools.

Moreover, the NDMA provided the victims of the flooding with 5,000 ration bags filled with relief supplies, including 3,000 water jerrycans.

Also Read

Nation to celebrate 75th Independence Day of motherland tomorrow
Nation to celebrate 75th Independence Day of motherland tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Nation will celebrate Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Independence Day of motherland...

The Authority has also delivered around one thousand ration bags, which were supplied by Saudi Relief for the people who were affected by the crisis in Balochistan.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story