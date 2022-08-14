NDMA deployed additional aid to flood victims in Balochistan

More relief goods were sent on Sunday by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the people of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: In addition to the aid provided by Saudi Relief, more relief goods were sent on Sunday by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the people of Balochistan who were impacted by severe flooding.

According to a press release, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) delivered the majority of the relief supplies to the regions of Balochistan that were impacted by the flooding. Included in the humanitarian aid that will be provided until August 13 are enough ration packets for 39,000 individuals.

However, 55 dewatering pumps, 50 generators, and more than 3,000 blankets were donated, as well as tents for more than 45,000 victims, 6,000 tarpaulins, 7,000 mosquito nets, and more than 3,000 blankets were provided. Additionally, tents were sent. According to the NDMA, some of the other types of help products include kitchen sets, hygiene kits, and chemical spray equipment.

On August 14, further relief supplies were shipped to Balochistan by the NDMA. These supplies included tarpaulins, blankets, and mosquito nets for a total of sixty thousand individuals.

In addition, as part of the relief supplies, there were thirty-five generators, thirty dewatering pumps, and two hundred tents for use in schools.

Moreover, the NDMA provided the victims of the flooding with 5,000 ration bags filled with relief supplies, including 3,000 water jerrycans.

The Authority has also delivered around one thousand ration bags, which were supplied by Saudi Relief for the people who were affected by the crisis in Balochistan.