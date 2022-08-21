NDMA sends special relief package for flood-hit areas of Sindh

NDMA announced special relief package for flood-hit areas of Sindh

NDMA dispatched 59 truckloads of relief goods

It includes one week ration for 80,000 people and shelter for 12,000 people

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sent a special relief package to its flood-affected areas of Sindh after unprecedented monsoon rainfall in the province.

NDMA Chairman Lt General Akhtar Nawaz said the country received an unprecedented monsoon rainfall and the authority keeping in view the recent spell in Sindh has dispatched a special relief package.

Addressing the ceremony for relief assistance being dispatched to flood-hit areas of Sindh, the NDMA Chairman said the monsoon rains this season were 150% above normal than the past 30 years recorded average of the country.

He said Balochistan was the most affected region due to heavy monsoon rains, whereas Sindh was witnessing maximum rainfall that caused heavy life, property and infrastructure losses.

He said in order to ensure rescue activities, the civil administration, armed forces, all emergency departments including DDMA, PDMA, NDMA and public worked together to evacuate masses to safer places.

He elaborated NDMA’s priority was shelter then food and health in the relief operation. He said they provided tents to accommodate 84,000 people along with one week food rations for 172,000 people, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, generator sets and dewatering pumps.

He said Sindh was bearing many damages and losses due to massive monsoon rains and therefore a special package was prepared that would continue for the next two to three days.

“It includes one week ration for 80,000 people, shelter for around 12,000 people. Moreover, the federal government also launched a mega relief package of Rs 37 billion to provide Rs 25,000 Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) relief cash transfer,” he added.

He said the provinces had their own resources for relief and should possess it in excess whereas the federal government assisted them in crises as it did earlier and would continue as per the provinces’ requirement.

He added that the rains had inflicted huge life, property and livestock losses amid heavy rain in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab. He said a new spell forecast to cause further rains in eastern Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh.

The NDMA would continue to provide emergency assistance to the flood victims including relief materials for the affected areas of Sindh.

Some 35 trucks left for Sindh carrying ration bags that would meet the needs of 84,000 for 7 days. Besides this, 24 trucks carrying tents, tarpaulins and mosquito nets were sent to Sindh that would provide shelter to 28,000 victims.

The relief equipment included 35 dewatering pumps whereas the other equipment included kitchen sets and life jackets. These relief materials will be distributed in the affected areas with the help of PDMAs.

