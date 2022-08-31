NEPRA increases power tariff by 4.56 Rupees per Unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved another rise in electricity pricing by Rs4.34 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved another rise in electricity pricing by Rs4.34 per unit due to monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for July 2022.

A public meeting was convened by the electricity regulator to discuss the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA). The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee had applied for a hike in energy tariff of Rs4.69 per unit, according to Nepra.

Nepra has calculated an increase of Rs4.34 per unit based on preliminary data analysis. “A full decision in this regard will be released following a review,” Nepra officials said.

According to NEPRA officials, the violations of the merit ruling resulted in an additional burden of more than $7.42 billion. Meanwhile, the LNG shortage cost more than $6.93 billion.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority raised the power cost for K-Electric customers by Rs11.10 per unit earlier this month, on August 11. The authorization was granted in the form of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022.

According to the letter, the current increase will be reflected in the bills for August and September 2022.

“(The FCA) will be shown individually on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” Nepra stated.