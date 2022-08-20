New provisions included in FIR for assaulting Khadija sexually

New provisions of abduction, violating sanctity, and rape were included in the First Information Report (FIR) against the culprits who were involved in harassing final-year BDS student Khadija

FAISALABAD: New provisions of abduction, violating sanctity, and rape were included in the First Information Report (FIR) against the culprits who were involved in harassing final-year BDS student Khadija, BOL News reported on Saturday.

“Brutality and taking the law into hands will never be allowed in Faisalabad. It is our priority to protect citizens’ lives and property, ” City Police Officer in Faisalabad told BOL News.

According to the details, the incident took place on August 9. After the videos went viral on social media, the police managed to detain people who were involved in harassing young adult. In the video, a woman’s voice can also be heard in the background.

The suspects were produced before the magistrate on Wednesday and the court approved the 14 days of physical remand of the suspects.

The victim of the incident claimed that her fellow friend’s father sent a proposal to her via her daughter and forced her to marry him. Maham told the media that her friend also encouraged her to marry the older man. Among the six people captured by the police, the woman whose voice could be heard in the background was also detained by the Punjab police.

Earlier, Bol News raised the issue to draw the attention of the higher authorities for not including the correct provisions in the FIR two days ago. The issue of non-implementation of relevant provisions was raised in Bol News’ program “Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar”.