RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan military’s press wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said at least nine soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while four others were wounded as their vehicle met an accident in Bagh area, Azad Kashmir.

“A Pakistan army vehicle met an accident and fell into a Nullah in Shaujabad, Bagh early this morning, while on routine military duty. Resultantly, 9 soldiers embraced shahadat while 4 are injured. The injured have been evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi,” the ISPR said.

The media wing said funeral prayers of all shuhada (martyrs) were offered at Mangla garrison. Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps Commander Rawalpindi and other military officials attended Namaz e Janaza (funeral prayer), it added.

Bodies of the martyrs would be sent to their native towns and buried with full military honours.

On Aug 9, in a suicide attack in North Waziristan, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army had embraced martyrdom, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

The Pakistan Army media wing had said that a Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali as a result four personnel namely Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram had embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR had further said Pakistan Army was committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the security forces had killed six terrorists dur­ing an intelligence-based operation in Datta­khel area of North Waziri­stan tribal district.

One soldier had embraced martyrdom in the operation, the army’s media wing had said in a statement.