ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday that no government in the world is capable of combating natural calamities.

Bilawal Bhutto while stating the recent flood disaster in the country said that the first priority of the government is to rescue the victims to camps, and provide them food and relief.

He said that the government has to consider building houses, roads, and bridges in the calamity-hit areas adding that whenever there is a catastrophic situation in any country, the nation and authorities unite to work for the relief of victims.

Bilawal Bhutto while criticizing the opposition maintained that whether they are in the government or opposition, they never took interest in rehabilitation of the people. He also said while hinting at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is devastated and the party has been busy calling public rallies.

While addressing the issues of Sindh after the disaster, he said that the province needs at least 1 million tents and efforts are being made to arrange that.

He also said that Sindh has been the worst hit region by flood in Pakistan and as per an estimate 1,800 families have been displaced from Larkana only.

