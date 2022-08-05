JEDDAH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat has reiterated the call for the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The multi-lateral body issued a statement that August 5 marks the third anniversary of the illegal and unilateral actions taken in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which were followed by additional unlawful measures including illegal demographic changes.

“Such illegal actions can neither alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor prejudice the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

Recalling the resolutions of the Islamic Summit and Council of Foreign Ministers on Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretariat reaffirmed the OIC’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people in the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

It called for the respect of their fundamental freedoms and basic human rights and for the reversal of all illegal and unilateral measures taken on or after 5 August 2019.

It further said that the General Secretariat reiterates its call on the international community to take concrete steps for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Istehsal marking the third year of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional steps to strip its special status.

In March 2022, Pakistan hosted the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad. The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir adopted a comprehensive joint communique including an action plan on the Kashmir issue.

This plan involved joint efforts by the member states to lead the outstanding Kashmir dispute towards a peaceful resolution under the UN resolutions.

Under this plan, the OIC countries agreed to raise the Kashmir issue in bilateral engagements with India and underscore respect for the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people, as well as lend support to monitor human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

They also agreed to coordinate their positions on peace and security, human rights and humanitarian dimensions of IOJK at the United Nations (UN) and other international platforms.

Moreover, the OIC Secretary-General will also raise the Kashmir issue separately in engagements with international, regional, human rights organisations and various other interlocutors.