Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Operation of eight trains will be suspended as track inundated

Operation of eight trains will be suspended as track inundated

Articles
Advertisement
Operation of eight trains will be suspended as track inundated

Operation of eight trains will be suspended as track inundated. Image: File

Advertisement

Pakistan Railways trains’ operation has badly been affected due to torrential rains across the country.

The operation of eight trains will be suspended as the track is inundated.

Awami Express running between Karachi and Peshawar, Bolan Express plying between Karachi and Quetta and Mohenjo Daro Passenger train running between Kotri and Larkana will remain suspended.

Railways authorities have said that passengers will be accommodated in other trains. If a passenger wants to get a full refund, they can do so through an online application and from the nearby reservation office.

Also Read

Four more children killed in Balochistan’s rains and floods: PDMA
Four more children killed in Balochistan’s rains and floods: PDMA

Four more children were killed, raising the death toll to 234, and...

Advertisement

They apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Meanwhile, a shower system is currently present over central Sindh and Indian Rajasthan. By afternoon, its center will enter central Sindh to spell more rains

As per details, the intensity of rains is likely to increase across Sindh. The situation may worsen in flood-prone areas. However, moderate rain will continue in Karachi today.

A brisk spell may occur in Karachi during the evening hours. There will be moderate rain in the city tomorrow as well.

On the other hand, thunderstorms are likely to occur in Balochistan till August 26.

The situation in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan may be alarming. While there is a possibility of pressure increase in the dam and Thudu dam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story