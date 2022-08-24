Operation of eight trains will be suspended as track inundated. Image: File

Pakistan Railways trains’ operation has badly been affected due to torrential rains across the country.

The operation of eight trains will be suspended as the track is inundated.

Awami Express running between Karachi and Peshawar, Bolan Express plying between Karachi and Quetta and Mohenjo Daro Passenger train running between Kotri and Larkana will remain suspended.

Railways authorities have said that passengers will be accommodated in other trains. If a passenger wants to get a full refund, they can do so through an online application and from the nearby reservation office.

They apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Meanwhile, a shower system is currently present over central Sindh and Indian Rajasthan. By afternoon, its center will enter central Sindh to spell more rains

As per details, the intensity of rains is likely to increase across Sindh. The situation may worsen in flood-prone areas. However, moderate rain will continue in Karachi today.

A brisk spell may occur in Karachi during the evening hours. There will be moderate rain in the city tomorrow as well.

On the other hand, thunderstorms are likely to occur in Balochistan till August 26.

The situation in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan may be alarming. While there is a possibility of pressure increase in the dam and Thudu dam.