Outgoing Dutch envoy calls on COAS Bajwa

Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp paid a farewell call.

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp on Monday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s role for regional stability.

During the meeting at General Headquarters (GHQ), matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan valued its relations with the Netherlands and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

He also thanked the visiting dignitary for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries. The visiting dignitary ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier on July 22, Turkish envoy to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and exchanged views on defense and security collaboration.

The military’s press wing said that matters of the regional security situation, and mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The army chief emphasized that the South Asian nation highly values its relationship with Turkey, adding that the ties are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Islamabad’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

 

 

