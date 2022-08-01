PAF asks nation to avoid gunfire during festivals to save jets

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) issued a public awareness message urging the general public to refrain from engaging in aerial firing during celebrations and happy occasions

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) issued a public awareness message urging the general public to refrain from engaging in aerial firing during celebrations and happy occasions. The PAF believes that this behavior poses a threat to the health and safety of the pilots, as well as precious aircraft and fighter jets.

The awareness message that was issued by the PAF Spokesman was accompanied by a brief video message that lasted for more than a minute. In the message, the PAF Spokesman emphasized the people’s role as responsible countrymen in protecting the priceless assets of the Pakistan Air Force, which previously suffered damage as a result of aerial firing.

“The aerial firing during wedding ceremonies and joyous festivals like Independence Day not only causes loss of human lives but also, on occasion, harms the aircraft, which can cause significant damage to the country’s ability to defend itself,” it said in the report. “The aerial firing during wedding ceremonies and joyful festivals like Independence Day.”

The statement from the PAF spokesman emphasized that aerial fire was an offense that may result in legal repercussions and that it was our obligation as patriotic citizens to refrain from doing so.