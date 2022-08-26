The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is empowering state institutions by vigorously undertaking relief operations and assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab that have been adversely affected by recent rains and flash floods.

The PAF being well aware of the miseries of the people affected by recent flash floods was making all out efforts for their welfare and rehabilitation, a PAF news release said.

The Pakistan Air Force had also established various field medical camps where doctors and para-medical staff were providing free treatment and medicines to the flood affectees round the clock.

During the relief operation emergency response teams of PAF had also distributed prepared food, rations and other essential items. Earlier today, PAF C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods from Nur Khan airbase landed at Sukkur. The aircraft was carrying 14,000 pounds of relief goods for the flood affectees comprising food items, tents and medicines.

PAF has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The current relief operation was a practical manifestation of Pakistan Air Force’s resolve to extend support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.