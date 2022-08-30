800 persons from Kheshki village and Nowshera Kallan were rescued

Karachi-Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has expanded rescue operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in addition to the ongoing relief operation in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh, and South Punjab.

800 persons from Kheshki village and Nowshera Kallan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were rescued and moved to safety. Additionally, 1400 persons have been housed in field camps of Risalpur where they are being provided with free medical treatment, food, and shelter. Free ration and medical relief camps by Pakistan Air Force have also been established in Naltar valley.

Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, HI(M), Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Administration), and Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan, SI(M), Director General Air Operations took an aerial view of the flood-affected areas. The Air Officers also visited the field establishments to inspect flood relief and rehabilitation activities by PAF personnel.

In the last 24 hours, as a humanitarian gesture 13,960 cooked food packs, and 924 ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families.

Moreover, 804 patients were also attended by the medical teams at PAF field hospitals. Pakistan Air Force Emergency Response teams are actively participating in rescue and relief operations which are in full swing all across the flood-affected areas.

