PAF relief operation continues

PAF relief and rescue operation are underway along with civil administration

Relief items were distributed to flood victims of Uthal, Lakhra, Matiari, Shahdadkot and Sohabatpur

Medical team treated 114 patients in the Rajanpur district

Karachi-The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has continued rescue and relief operations in the rain and flood-affected areas along the civil administration.

The spokesperson said rescue and relief operations of the Pakistan Air Force in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh are underway. He informed that PAF bases are actively participating in relief operations.

The relief items were distributed to flood victims of Uthal, Lakhra, Matiari, Shahdadkot, and Sohabatpur. The PAF also assisted the needy families of Qilla Abdullah, Fazilpur, Jhal Magsi, Hajipur, Basti Sher Muhammad, and Basti Jageer Gabol.

The spokesperson said 3,090 cooked food packets, 7,443 pounds of medicines, 930 tents, and 5,153 ration packs were also distributed among the victims.

An Air Force medical team treated 114 patients in the Rajanpur district. PAF emergency response teams shifted 17 people to safe places.

