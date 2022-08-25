PAF’s rescue and relief operations continue in flood-affected areas

Rescue and relief operation underway in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab

12,375 pounds of relief goods have been distributed amongst the flood affectees

346 patients have been attended by teams of PAF doctors in last 24-hours

Advertisement

Karachi-Pakistan Air Force (PAF) rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab continued.

During the operations, 12375 pounds of relief goods have been distributed amongst the flood affectees who have been badly hit by recent torrential rain spells and flash floods.

PAF emergency response teams are continuously busy evacuating flood victims to safe areas.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours, 346 patients have been attended by teams of PAF doctors and para-medical staff at the field hospitals established by the Pakistan Air Force.

Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country especially in the flood-stricken areas, PAF personnel are working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affectees.

Also Read Army to continue relief operations in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Gen Bajwa RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed the...