  • PAF’s rescue and relief operations continue in flood-affected areas
PAF medical team attending the patients

  • Rescue and relief operation underway in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab
  • 12,375 pounds of relief goods have been distributed amongst the flood affectees
  • 346 patients have been attended by teams of PAF doctors in last 24-hours
Karachi-Pakistan Air Force (PAF) rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab continued.

During the operations, 12375 pounds of relief goods have been distributed amongst the flood affectees who have been badly hit by recent torrential rain spells and flash floods.

PAF emergency response teams are continuously busy evacuating flood victims to safe areas.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours, 346 patients have been attended by teams of PAF doctors and para-medical staff at the field hospitals established by the Pakistan Air Force.

Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country especially in the flood-stricken areas, PAF personnel are working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affectees.

