Pak Army carried out relief operations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Flood relief operations were carried out in Latifabad and Qasimabad by Pakistan Army troops to assist the flood-affected people, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

According to the ISPR report, pumping machines have been installed by army personnel to release water in flooded areas of Hyderabad. Moreover, the troops of the army also carried out rescue and relief operations in the Manjhand district of Jamshoro. Flood-hit people stuck in different areas were rescued by army soldiers through boats.

As per the details, after rescuing the kids and people from the flood-affected areas, the Pakistan Army distributed milk and biscuits to feed the people starving from the non-availability of food.

Earlier, Relief operations by the Armed forces were carried out in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, and KPK. The Army personnel are also assisting civil administration and rescuing flood-affected citizens.

“Affected populations and their belongings are being shifted to safer places. Army medical teams are providing medical care to affected people,” the ISPR said.

According to the military media wing, “Pak Army and FC troops are engaged in flood Rescue and relief operations in Balochistan. Relief activities are ongoing in Quetta, Pashin, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai, and Nushki. Relief Camps were also established in Naseerabad, Lasbela, and Dukki.”

In addition, four Pakistan Army helicopters are involved in flood rescue and relief operations in Punjab. The distribution of relief materials to DG Khan’s afflicted areas is continuing apace. FC personnel are working in Khyberpakhtoonkhwa’s flood-affected districts. Relief activities are ongoing in Chitral and other localities, according to ISPR.