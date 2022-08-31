Advertisement
  • Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association established flood relief camps
  • PAFWA Relief Camps  established at Markaz-e-PAFWA at all PAF bases to collect donations/clothing for flood victims
  • Donations are being dispatched to flood relief camps established by PAF in flood-affected areas
  • President PAFWA Begum Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, joined by ladies at PAF Regional Air Commands and Chairpersons PAFWA at bases has established PAFWA Relief Camps
Karachi-The recent monsoon rainfall and the emerging situation of the national-level flood disaster are demanding national-level efforts and support for saving humanity throughout the country.

Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association (PAFWA) being a welfare organization has always stepped forward to conduct relief activities to alleviate the suffering of those affected by disasters and natural calamities.

In the same pursuit, the Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association under the dynamic leadership of President PAFWA Begum Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, joined by ladies at PAF Regional Air Commands and Chairpersons PAFWA at bases has established PAFWA Relief Camps at Markaz-e-PAFWA at all PAF bases to collect donations/clothing items for those in need.

The efforts of the Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association and active participation of PAF women folk have resulted in the collection of cash donations amounting to Rs 14,083,883/-, 7100 gents, 9700 ladies, 10500 children clothing items, 3400 winter clothing, 1200 blankets/ quilts, and 1000 beddings. Donations are being dispatched to flood relief camps established by PAF in flood-affected areas throughout the country for further distribution among the needy.

The vision of President PAFWA Begum Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the active participation of lady wives, and the overall generous spirit of the PAF women community in contributing to this noble cause are highly commendable.

 

