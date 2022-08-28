Pakistan Army continues relief operations in DI Khan,Tank

The relief items were sent with aerial support by Pakistan Army.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army and civil administration continue relief operations in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which have badly affected by the floods.

Tank Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak said that relief packages for the flood victims of three villages were delivered with the assistance of the Pakistan Army while various flood-damaged roads in the district had been restored.

He said the relief items were delivered to three different villages including Garra Shada, Garra Mumraiz and Garra Jamal through aerial support provided by the Pakistan army.

The land routes of these villages were cut off from the rest of the district due to the recent deluge. The sector commander and the deputy commissioner personally supervised the relief operation.

He further said that land routes of more than ten villages had been restored with the use of heavy machinery.

The flood-affected road including Kaur Bazaar to Kot Azam road, Battyari, Kot Azam, Landori, Gomal, New Abadi, Garra Shahda had been restored, he said, adding that damaged portions of these roads had been repaired.

The deputy commissioner stressed upon the relevant authorities to meet their responsibility of extending support to the flood victims in this hour of trial besides performing their official duties.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared District Tank as a calamity-hit district after the recent flash floods inundated most parts of the district, causing damages to various villages, buildings, homes, crops and road infrastructure.

Chief Minister Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had issued directives to the district administration and rescue authorities to carry out emergency relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the district Tank.

He directed that government machinery should be fully mobilized for relief work and rescue operations and all resources should be utilized on priority basis to provide relief to flood-affected population.

He said that flood-affected population should be shifted to safe places. He also directed Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and Deputy Commissioner Taank to personally supervise all rescue and relief operations.

