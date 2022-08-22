Advertisement
Pakistan Army continues relief operations in rain-hit provinces

Pakistan Army is continuing relief and rescue operations.

  • Pakistan Army continues its relief operation for the flood-hit provinces of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan
  • The relief operations are due to extreme monsoon season this year
  • In Sindh, 39 people lost their lives to monsoon in the last 24 hours
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army continues its relief operation for the flood-hit provinces of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan as the country has been facing extreme monsoon this year, reported BOL News on Monday.

As per the army media wing (ISPR), Army’s troops have been engaged with the civil administration in assisting relief and rescue operations in the three provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent rains have wreaked havoc in Sindh as 39 people lost their lives to monsoon in the last 24 hours.

PDMA Sindh says that 9 people have been killed in Nowshahro Feroze, 8 in Khairpur, 7 in Shikarpur, 5 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 4 in Jacobabad, 3 in Tando Illahyar, 1 in Thatta and 2 in others.

It also said that 80 men, 33 women and 103 children were among the dead, while 401 men, 156 women and 144 children are injured due to recent falls in the province.

On the other hand, Balochistan has been declared calamity-hit after heavy rainfall hit the region and the death toll has crossed 200 in last few days.

